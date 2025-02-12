Oakland Re-Signs Zach St. Pierre

February 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers re-sign right-handed pitcher Zach St. Pierre to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.

St. Pierre led the Ballers in innings pitched in their inaugural season with 82.2. He went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA, pitching in a variety of roles before solidifying his spot in the rotation in July. Of his 10 starts in the season, seven of them came with three earned runs or fewer. Six of his seven wins came during Oakland's Second Half Championship run.

St. Pierre, arguably the most athletic pitcher on the team last season, was regularly selected as the designated pinch runner on days he did not pitch. He did so 11 times and scored on four occasions.

"I'm really happy to welcome Zach back to the squad for next season. We're going to be a young team next year and Zach will bring good veteran leadership to our group. I think you saw the kind of confidence he was working with last year and the way he was able to bear down when he needed him the most. So we are expecting him to do the same for us again." -Aaron Miles, Ballers Manager

St. Pierre is 27 years old from Allen, TX and will begin his third professional season in 2025.

Opening Night 2025 is quickly approaching! Season Tickets and Flex Packs for the 2025 season can be purchased now by going to tickets.oaklandballers.com. For more information on the Oakland Ballers visit our website at www.oaklandballers.com .

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.