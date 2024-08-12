Oakland Ballers Partner with Fan Controlled Sports to Make History on Fan Appreciation Day, August 31st

August 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Oakland, CA - In a groundbreaking move to enhance the game-day experience, the Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, the Oakland Ballers, and KPIX are thrilled to announce their partnership with Fan Controlled Sports (FCS) to produce a first of its kind live interactive experience for fans on August 31st at Raimondi Park.

Through a groundbreaking partnership, FCS-the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) and Fan Controlled Racing (FCR)-will offer Ballers fans an unparalleled, interactive experience by giving them a meaningful voice in the fan experience and baseball decisions of a pro baseball game. The vision of the partnership aims to blend the country's most exciting independent baseball franchise with the interactivity of a live video game empowering fans to make real time decisions via the Control App on IOS and Android for all fans in attendance at Raimondi Park and watching from home via Ballers' exclusive broadcast partner CBS KPIX-TV + 44 Cable 12. Fans outside of the Bay Area can catch the game on FloSports.

The game falls on the Ballers' Fan Appreciation Day and is a regular season match-up between the Oakland Ballers and the Idaho Falls Chukars that will be played at Raimondi Park, Oakland with a 6:35pm start time.

Starting on Monday, August 12th and throughout the game, fans will engage and vote on strategic decisions via the Control App -decisions traditionally made by the Ballers front office and Manager Aaron Miles. These decisions include selecting the team's jersey design by apparel designer Oaklandish, choosing the Ballers' starting lineup, making pitch selections in key game situations, and helping to set the gameday strategy. Additionally, fans can participate in predictive picks and polls, such as guessing the total number of home runs hit in the game, for a chance to win unique prizes, including signed game merchandise and the opportunity to join the team in the dugout for an inning.

"We set out to build a team that centers fans in every way - because we believe the real value of a sports team is its fanbase. We are excited to demonstrate this to Oakland by giving fans the opportunity to directly influence both fun and serious game-play decisions. We hope everyone enjoys our new jersey designs, unveiled today, and will join us at Raimondi Park on August 31 for a fan-controlled night of baseball!" said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers.

"We're so excited to explore this activation for the game of baseball," said Mike Shapiro, President of the Pioneer League. "As the Pioneer Baseball League, we are always looking for ways to innovate and attract both old and new fans to America's favorite pastime."

"The Ballers were a perfect choice when we were looking for a baseball team that understands the value of empowering and engaging with fans. We're excited to be bringing the Fan Controlled Sports experience to the game of baseball and look forward to seeing Bay Area fans and beyond have fun and enjoy the game of baseball in a revolutionary way," said Andy Dolich, COO of Fan Controlled Sports.

"We feel this can be a great way to engage a younger audience in televised sports. CBS News Bay Area will cover all the stories, from the fan's reactions, to the feedback from players and coaches. We can't wait to be the first to bring this innovation to the Bay Area," said Scott Warren, President and General Manager KPIX.

Don't miss this historic event, Saturday at 6:30pm on August 31, where your voice can make a difference. Download the Fan Controlled Sports app today and get ready to take control of the game!

About Oakland Ballers

The Oakland Ballers (aka the B's) are a new professional baseball team launching in the Spring of 2024 and set to play home games at the historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The B's will join the Pioneer League, which was founded in 1939, as its first ever West Coast franchise. The Oakland Ballers are dedicated to delivering a joyful, community focused experience for Oakland and the entire East Bay. We vow to never leave town. Built by Oakland, for Oakland, forever Oakland.

About Pioneer Baseball League

Founded in 1939, the Pioneer Baseball League has long been a key part of the social fabric in the vast and stunningly beautiful mountain west region. Spanning the fast-growing states of Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Utah, and California the PBL has consistently delivered a rich tradition of family-based entertainment. For more information go to www.pioneerleague.com.

About Fan Controlled Sports (FCS)

Fan Controlled Sports (FCS) - the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) and now Fan Controlled Racing (FCR) - has built the only professional sports leagues and teams that combine the passion and competitiveness of live sports with the interactivity of video games. FCS empowers fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling and live race decision-making. Follow Fan Controlled Sports on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Discord, and Twitch.

About KPIX-TV - CBS

Celebrating 75 years, KPIX-TV is the first television station to broadcast in Northern California. Known for comprehensive community-focused reporting, this CBS affiliate is located in downtown San Francisco. KPIX and companion streaming news service CBS News Bay Area is owned and operated by Paramount Global Inc. which also operates sister station KPYX-TV (aka KPIX+) from the same facility.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.