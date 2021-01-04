Oakland A's Extend Affiliate Invite

January 4, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







The Oakland Athletics have invited the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts, and Stockton Ports as their minor league affiliates for the 2021 season.

"On behalf of the A's, I am excited to invite four outstanding organizations to partner with us under MLB's new player development structure," said A's General Manager David Forst. "We are proud to have already been affiliated with three of these communities, and are thrilled to welcome another into the A's player development family. We know how much minor league baseball was missed in 2020 and look forward to A's minor leaguers playing in Las Vegas, Midland, Lansing, and Stockton for many years to come."

The Las Vegas Aviators won the Pacific Coast League Southern Division in 2019 in their first year as an Oakland partner. The club moved into Las Vegas Ballpark, a brand-new facility in the Downtown Summerlin area in Las Vegas, in 2019.

Forst said of the Aviators: "In Las Vegas, Don Logan and the Howard Hughes Corporation welcomed us to a brand-new ballpark in 2019, and we can't think of a better place for our Triple-A team to be than in Summerlin."

"We are pleased to learn that the Oakland A's have chosen to affiliate with the Aviators. We look forward to the possibility of renewing our relationship with them once a deal is reached between MLB and its Minor League partners," said Don Logan, Aviators President & COO. "The Aviators are among the very best franchises in Minor League Baseball and look forward to once again bringing exciting Pacific Coast League baseball to the fans in southern Nevada."

HISTORY OF ATHLETICS AFFILIATES

Triple-A

Las Vegas (2019-present), Nashville (2015â18), Sacramento (2000â14), Vancouver (1999), Edmonton (1995â1998), Tacoma (1981â1994), Ogden (1979â80), Vancouver (1978), San Jose (1977), Tucson (1973â76), Iowa (1969â72), and Vancouver (1968)

Double-A

Midland (1999-present), Huntsville (1985-1998), Albany-Colonie (1984), Albany (1983), West Haven (1980-1982), Waterbury (1979), Jersey City (1978), Chattanooga (1976-1977), and Birmingham (1968-1975)

High-A

Lansing (2021 invite), Stockton (2005-19), Modesto (1990-2004), and Visalia (1997-2002)

Low-A

(Stockton 2021), Beloit (2013-2019), Burlington (2011-2012), Kane County (2003-2010), West Michigan (1994-1996), Madison (1982-1993), Modesto (1975-1989), Burlington (1968-1974), Peninsula (1968), Leesburg (1968), and Lodi (1968)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 4, 2021

Oakland A's Extend Affiliate Invite - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.