Nuts Fall 7-5 to 66ers

MODESTO, CA. - Gareth Morgan homered twice against his former team to send the Modesto Nuts to a 7-5 loss against the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (43-52; 13-12) took their only lead in the first inning when Cal Raleigh rocked a two-run homer in the first inning against Cooper Criswell (W, 3-6).

DC Arendas came back with a RBI double in the second inning against Nuts' starter Ljay Newsome (L, 6-6). Gareth Morgan connected on his first of two home runs in the third inning to tie the game. Arendas' second RBI double gave the 66ers (33-61; 7-18) the lead in the fourth. Morgan drilled his second home run of the game in the fifth before Newsome was lifted. The Nuts' righty lasted 4.2 innings allowing five runs on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Criswell worked five innings allowing seven hits and four runs in his start for the 66ers.

The Nuts tied it on a sac fly by Jack Larsen in the bottom of the fourth but they would never take the lead again on Sunday. Oliver Ortega (S, 2) worked the last four innings. The only hit he allowed was a solo home run to Joe Rizzo in the eighth inning.

The Nuts eye a series win in the rubber game of a three-game set with the 66ers on Monday night at John Thurman Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

