NSL Montreal Brand Unveil Finally Coming

September 27, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal News Release







Fans across Quebec (and around the globe) have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting NSL Montreal's big reveal. Earlier this week, the Club dropped a little teaser on social media, sparking excitement everywhere. Well, the wait is almost over! Mark your calendars because on Tuesday, October 8, NSL Montreal's official name and logo will be unveiled! Get ready to meet the identity of NSL Montreal... finally! The Club didn't stop there! Earlier this week, they dropped three more bombshells, announcing Sylvie Bovet, Mark Pathy and Malek Chamoun as the latest investors. Excitement is building, and NSL Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down!

From Olympic Glory to Game-Changer: Diana Matheson's Vision for Canadian Women's Soccer

Diana Matheson has always made history. First, as a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, now as the co-founder of the Northern Super League! After an international career spanning from 2003 to 2020, Diana's mission became clear: give Canadian women soccer players the chance to shine at home. Born and raised in Oakville, Ontario, and a key player in Canada's unforgettable 2012 Olympic win, she's now creating a League that's rewriting the future for the next generation of Canadian talent.

With the Northern Super League kicking off in April 2025, Matheson is focused on making a lasting impact, ensuring Canadian players no longer have to go abroad to pursue their professional dreams. As NSL's Chief Growth Officer, Diana is working to build a league for women, by women, right here in Canada. The countdown to day one is on, and Canadian women's soccer is ready to take off!

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from September 27, 2024

NSL Montreal Brand Unveil Finally Coming - Montreal

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.