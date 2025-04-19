Boychuk Goal Leads Roses to Win in First Game

April 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

MONTREAL - The Montréal Roses claimed their first-ever win in the Northern Super League, defeating AFC Toronto 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 2nd minute by co-captain Tanya Boychuk, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by the opposition.

This victory marks a historic start for the Roses, playing the very first match of their inaugural season in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Toronto.

The Roses will play their next match on the road against Vancouver Rise FC on Sunday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. They'll then return home to Montreal to face the Ottawa Rapid FC on Saturday, May 3rd at 1:30 p.m. at the Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne. All regular season matches will be broadcast by official partners RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

MATCH NOTES

Tanya Boychuk is the first goal-scorer in Roses history.

Over 14,500 fans attended this historic match at BMO Field.

POST-MATCH COMMENTS

MARINETTE PICHON (Sporting Director, Montréal Roses)

"This is a moment we've been waiting for a long time. The players delivered a performance full of intensity, discipline, and solidarity against a strong Toronto side. It's a hard-fought victory that perfectly represents the club's values: commitment and passion."

ROBERT ROSITOIU (Head Coach, Montréal Roses)

"It was a tough match against a quality opponent. I'm very proud of the resilience and courage the team showed in a demanding environment to secure this result. Before the game, our goalkeeper Anna Karpenko told me she grew up in Toronto watching the men play in this stadium. For her, it was an immense source of pride to play here herself. And she did it brilliantly. She was crucial in key moments."

TANYA BOYCHUK (Co-Captain)

"It's an honour to have scored the first-ever goal for the Roses. But more than that personal moment, I'm proud of the team's victory. We showed real cohesion and true character. It's only the beginning... but what a fantastic start!"

