Montréal Roses Sign a Goalkeeper on the Rise in Canadian Soccer

February 27, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montréal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Canada Soccer) Montréal Roses goalkeeper Anna Karpenko(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Canada Soccer)

Montréal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce the signing of Anna Karpenko, a highly promising young goalkeeper. Having already been called up twice to the senior national team, in 2023 and 2024, she is regarded as one of the top prospects in Canadian soccer. Her talent was further confirmed when she won the Concacaf U-20 Golden Glove in 2022, solidifying her reputation on the international stage.

This signing aligns with the Montréal Roses' commitment to building a competitive team while providing a platform for the best players in the country. It has been made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key ally in our vision for women's soccer in Montreal.

ANNA KARPENKO : RELENTLESS DETERMINATION

Born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Anna brings extensive experience to the Roses from top North American collegiate competitions. After four seasons in NCAA Division I with Harvard University, she completed her university career at Georgetown, excelling both academically and athletically. This journey has shaped her competitive mindset and refined her skills at the highest level.

Her soccer journey began at the age of six, encouraged by her father, himself a former goalkeeper. Initially a field player, she ultimately chose to specialize as a goalkeeper, drawn to the intensity and responsibility of the position. Her talent was quickly recognized: at just 14 years old, she was called up to Canada's U-17 national team, marking the start of a promising ascent. In 2021, she attended her first senior national team camp, before making an impact in 2022 by winning the Concacaf U-20 Golden Glove. More recently, she was selected for the prestigious SheBelieves Cup in April 2024.

Off the field, Anna is distinguished by her commitment to social causes. Passionate about education and mentorship, she actively participates in motivational conferences for young athletes and supports various community initiatives.

Before each match, she follows a precise ritual: always putting on her right sock, shin guard, and cleat first.

"Anna Karpenko stands out with her footwork and ability to distribute the ball as a goalkeeper and the first link in the team's play. Dominant in the air, she reassures and commands her defense with confidence. Capable of alternating between short and long play, she excels under pressure and knows how to slow the game down when needed. Her ability to integrate into the defensive line makes her a modern and valuable player. Gaining attention from Canada's senior national team, she represents a major asset for our squad." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses

"Joining the Montréal Roses was an easy decision. I knew I'd be part of a highly professional environment, surrounded by incredible teammates and staff who truly believe in me. I also have the opportunity to make history with a brand-new league and a brand-new team. This prospect excites me because we have the chance to pave the way for future generations." - Anna Karpenko, new goalkeeper for the Montréal Roses

ANNA KARPENKO

Height: 5'8"

Date of Birth: April 10, 2002 (22)

Birthplace: Richmond Hill, Ontario

Position: Goalkeeper

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses (Canada)

Previous Club: Georgetown University Athletics

SEASON TICKETS

By becoming season ticket holders, fans directly contribute to the growth and recognition of women's soccer in Montréal and across Canada.

A season ticket is the only way to guarantee attendance at all 12 home games in a stadium with a limited capacity of 5,581 seats. Starting at just $23 per match, a season ticket includes:

Reserved seat for all home games

Exclusive stadium entry for season ticket holders

Priority presale access for additional tickets

Ticket resale program

First rights for playoff tickets

Exclusive gift for members

Discounts at the official team store

Invitations to special team events

Season tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster, with an interactive map allowing fans to select the best available seats.

FULL BROADCAST COVERAGE OF ROSES MATCHES

All Montréal Roses matches will be broadcast. RDS will provide French-language coverage of 21 games, while Radio-Canada will air four games simultaneously on TV and ICI TOU.TV. TSN will broadcast seven games in English, and CBC will air one match on its national network.

The full league broadcast schedule is available at NSL.ca/broadcast.

SEASON SCHEDULE

The historic season opener will take place on Saturday, April 19, at 4:00 PM, as the Montréal Roses face AFC Toronto at BMO Field in Toronto. Roses fans will experience the first home match on May 3, when the team takes on CF Rapide d'Ottawa at Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval, at 1:30 PM.

The complete schedule is available on the team's official website: rosesmtl.ca.

ABOUT MONTRÉAL ROSES

The Montréal Roses are the professional women's soccer team representing Montréal in the Northern Super League. Founded in 2024 by investors Isabèle Chevalier and Jean-François Crevier, the club embodies creativity, passion, and the diversity of Montréal's community through its name, logo, and colors.

With a high-performance training center and stadium at the Complexe Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, the support of founding partners such as FASKEN and Collège LaSalle - member of LCI Education, and a group of dedicated investors (Sylvie Bovet, Mark Pathy, Coralie Beauchamp, Eddy Jr. Savoie, Josée Perreault, LCI Education, Christiane Germain, Malek Chamoun, Bruny Surin, Julie Du Page, Patrice Bernier, Isabelle Éthier, Maxime Crépeau, Caitlin Rose, Samuel Piette, Étienne Boulay, Nicolas Hien, Annie Lemieux, and Michelle Courchesne), the Roses are ready to make history in women's sports in Quebec and Canada.

For more information, visit www.rosesmtl.ca.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from February 27, 2025

Montréal Roses Sign a Goalkeeper on the Rise in Canadian Soccer - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.