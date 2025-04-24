Boréale Makes History with the Montréal Roses

April 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce a landmark partnership with Boréale, the iconic Quebec microbrewery, which joins the team as a founding partner. Beginning this inaugural season, Canada's first professional women's soccer stadium will officially be named Stade Boréale.

"By welcoming Boréale as a founding partner, we're aligning with a company that shares our drive to do things differently and build something deeply rooted in the community. It's a natural alliance between two bold, forward-thinking visions." - Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses

"The Boréale brand was built on values of pride, independence, and strength - qualities symbolized by our polar bear and perfectly embodied by the Roses on the pitch. Naming the stadium Stade Boréale is more than a partnership; it's our way of contributing to a historic moment for women's sport in Quebec. We hope it inspires the Roses to chase their wildest dreams, just as we did." - Sébastien Paradis, President and CEO of Les Brasseurs du Nord -Bière Boréale

A BOLD, VISIBLE PARTNERSHIP AT THE HEART OF STADE BORÉALE

This historic partnership will be brought to life through a range of initiatives designed to elevate the fan experience at Stade Boréale:

Official Stadium Naming - The name Stade Boréale will be featured in all official communications, stadium signage, and across all visibility.

Boréale on Tap - A selection of Boréale's alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft beers will be available throughout the stadium all season long.

Boréale Beer Garden - A lively, welcoming gathering place before matches that celebrates the brand's warm and authentic spirit.

JOIN US THIS SUNDAY TO CHEER ON THE ROSES!

This Sunday at 3 p.m., the Montréal Roses face off against Vancouver Rise at Swangard Stadium in a marquee Northern Super League clash. Both teams are undefeated and tied at the top of the standings - expect a thrilling showdown!

Fans are invited to catch the action at Relais Boréale Montréal, 159 Jean-Talon Street West, in a festive and fan-friendly atmosphere.

Throughout the season, Relais Boréale will be the go-to viewing hub in thr city for all Roses away games.

STADE BORÉALE OPENS MAY 3!

Don't miss history in the making. On May 3, the Roses host Ottawa Rapid FC in their first-ever home match at the newly inaugurated Stade Boréale. With 5,000 seats and an immersive, close-to-the-action setup, Stade Boréale promises an unforgettable, inclusive, and passionate fan experience.

Season tickets are still available at rosesmtl.ca.

Join us in redefining the future of women's sport in Canada.

