Nowlin Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita, Morris Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

July 24, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids LHP Jaylen Nowlin has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to double-A Wichita. As a corresponding move, RHP Andrew Morris has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. Morris will wear jersey number #23. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series on the road against Wisconsin tomorrow evening at 6:40.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.