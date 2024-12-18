Now That's How You Make a Statement @SanDiegoLegion #mlr2024 #rugby

December 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 18, 2024

Rising English Star Ed Timpson Joins RFCLA - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.