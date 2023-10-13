November 18 Family Movie Night Features "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate. The event is cashless.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. An unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables costs $5. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Family Movie Night will be located in Lot P. To RSVP to the event, please visit the Jumbo Shrimp's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Family Movie Night Facebook event.

Family Movie Night is a cashless event. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely deposit cash and use a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

