Northwoods League Conducts Dispersal Draft

March 20, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release









Jakob Newton of the Thunder Bay Border Cats

(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography) Jakob Newton of the Thunder Bay Border Cats(Thunder Bay Border Cats, Credit: James Mirabelli Photography)

Thunder Bay, Ont. - With the Border Cats forced to sit out the 2021 season, the Northwoods League recently conducted a dispersal draft from the Thunder Bay roster,Â which will allow the players to participate in the league this summer. The contract rights of the eligible players selected revert back to the Border Cats for the 2022 season.Â A total of 21 players were chosen by the other 21 teams in the league with shortstopÂ Harold Coll of San Jacinto College going first to the Battle Creek Bombers.Â The selection order (last place to first place) was based on the 2019 standings, the last complete season that was played in the league. Outfielder Jakob Newton, who played for the Border Cats in 2019, was selected by the Willmar Stingers.Â The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in a team leading 61 games for Thunder Bay and batted .292 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in, while posting an on-base percentage of .396.Â

Here is the complete selection order of the dispersal draft:Â

1. SS - Harold Coll (San Jacinto College) - Battle Creek

2. RHP - Evan Elliott (University of Iowa) - Kokomo

3. LHP - Caden Griffin (University of Missouri) - Duluth

4. LHP - Jason DeCicco (Eastern Illinois University) - Lakeshore

5. OF - Khalid Collymore (University of Montevallo) - Bismarck

6. LHP - Braden Babcock (Southern Illinois University) - Green Bay

7. 1B - Daniel Cantu (University of South Florida) - Rockford

8. OF - Cameron Collier (University of South Florida) - Kenosha

9. LHP - Harley Gollert (Austin PeayÂ University) - Wisconsin

10. RHP - Ike Buxton (LipscombÂ University) - Waterloo

11. LHP - John Lundgren (University of North Alabama) - Mankato

12. SS - Jackson Loftin (Sam Houston State University) - Fond du Lac

13. RHP - Jess Miller (Centre College) - Kalamazoo

14. RHP - Lukas Barry (Connors State College) - Lacrosse

15. RHP - Patrick Williams (Lipscomb University) - Rochester

16. OF - Jakob Newton (Florida Tech University) - Willmar

17. SS/3B - Jackson Beaman (University of Missouri) - Eau Claire

18. RHP - Sam Beuerlein (Georgetown University) - Madison

19. RHP - Zach Gagnon (Stephen F. Austin University) - St. Cloud

20. RHP - Ben Schoneman (Colorado Mines College) - Wisconsin Rapids

21. INF - Camden Traficante (Stetson University) - Traverse City

Images from this story



Jakob Newton of the Thunder Bay Border Cats

(James Mirabelli Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 20, 2021

Northwoods League Conducts Dispersal Draft - Thunder Bay Border Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.