Northwoods League Announces 2021 Webcasting Team of the Year

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the Duluth Huskies are receiving the 2021 Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award.

"This is the second time in three years that the Duluth Huskies have captured this award and it is well deserved. Congratulations to the Duluth Huskies," said Northwoods League, Great Plains Division President, Glen Showalter.

The Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award is presented to one team in the League that is considered to have consistently performed the best overall, across all facets of game broadcasting during the season.

"Northwoods League teams do an admirable job of providing what many consider to be one of the best sports broadcasting developmental opportunities offered. They hire webcasting team members who have a passion for sports broadcasting, many of whom are seeking their degrees from excellent college broadcasting and media programs in pursuit of a successful career in the broadcasting industry. The Huskies are one of those teams that offer this wonderful broadcasting developmental opportunity and actively seek out excellent talent, and I think they have a formula which allows their webcasting team to excel. Winning this award is a credit to the organization's focus in this area during both the off-season and during the season, and to all of the hard work carried out by their webcasting team," said Showalter.

"I had an amazing staff who went above and beyond my expectations for this season," said Huskies Broadcast Supervisor/Director/Producer Shania Krause. "This wouldn't have happened without their hard work and commitment to the Huskies."

Excelling in Northwoods League team broadcasting operations and performing at a level which results in winning one of the annual webcasting awards, typically requires a team to be proactive throughout the year, from the start of the hiring process late in the year through the training months and weeks prior to the season start. It requires good teamwork, collaboration, and engagement throughout the season to continuously improve broadcasting operations as well as to correct deficiencies and issues quickly.

"The Duluth Huskies hire talented individuals for their webcasting team, and the Huskies put the time and effort in to help ensure that their webcasting team is trained well prior to the season, and then support them throughout the season," said Northwoods League, Executive Producer, George Giles. "They put in the effort and earned this award, and I want to congratulate the Duluth Huskies webcasting team and the entire organization - well done," said Giles.

The Northwoods League offered its streaming service Free to the viewing public in 2021, and it had over 800,000 views, with an average view time of over 23 minutes. Content options included over 700 live games in 76 days and thousands of on-demand games. The Northwoods League content continues to be free to view in the off-season for those who want to watch previously recorded games on-demand, and Live games will be free to view once again during the 2022 season. Live and on-demand games can be watched from the comfort of home, and fans can watch them on their own television by downloading the Northwoods League App on any of the most popular OTT platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and AndroidTV. In addition, fans can also watch games on their pc, mobile phone, or tablet, by downloading the Northwoods League mobile App or by going to northwoodsleague.com.

