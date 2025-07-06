North Adams Downs Mountaineers Again

July 6, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MONTPELIER, Vt. - North Adams made it five consecutive wins and a 3-0 series lead over the Mountaineers with an 11-6 victory Sunday night.

The Basics

Score: North Adams 11, Vermont 6

Records: North Adams 9-14, Vermont 10-15

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Robert Stang launched a two-run blast in the first as the SteepleCats took a 2-0 lead early.

Vermont got one back in the first as Sam Gates walked with one out then scored on an RBI groundout from Dom Camera.

Three-straight hits and a fielder's choice plated two more for North Adams as they took a 4-1 lead in the third.

A solo-shot in the bottom of the inning from Gates made it 4-2.

Vermont took the lead back in the fifth. A Joey Baran leadoff walk, a Gates single, a Jaylen Hernandez walk and a Conlan Daniel fielder's choice groundout made it 4-2. Camera notched his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to center to score Gates. Kevin Hager knocked in Daniel with an RBI single to make it a 5-4 Mountaineers lead.

A chaotic five-run inning with a pair of controversial calls on the base paths allowed North Adams to take a 9-5 lead. The SteepleCats scored five on four hits and an error.

Pinch hitters Braeden Smith and David Alvarez notched base hits to drive in a run after a passed ball later in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to three.

North Adams tacked on two more in the seventh on two hits and a bases loaded walk. They led 11-6 and never looked back.

Game Notes

WP: Nicholas Noble (1-0) | LP: Cole Mascott (0-1)

Vermont crossed the century mark in stolen bags. They stole five tonight, upping their total to 103.

Daniel has been on base in 19-straight games. He scored his team-leading 17th run of the season.

Alvarez has a hit in six of his last seven appearances.

Thomas Schreck notched his 11th hit of the season. He is 11-for-32 in his ten games with the team (.344).

Kevin Hager marked his fourth hit in just his third game with the team.

Jayson Torres touched 97 on the radar gun after committing to Maryland last week. He struck out three in 1.1 innings of work. He walked the first batter he saw with the bases loaded and all inherited runners before retiring the next four.

Up Next

Vermont hosts the Bristol Blues in the second of three-straight at home at the Rec for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.







