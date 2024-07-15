Normal CornBelters vs. Clinton LumberKings Game Canceled

July 15, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings regret to announce that tonight's game against the Normal CornBelters has been canceled due to severe weather conditions. Ensuring the safety of our players, staff, and fans is our top priority, and the decision was made after carefully monitoring the weather reports.

We understand the disappointment this may cause our dedicated fans and thank you for your understanding and support. All tickets purchased for tonight's game may be exchanged at the NelsonCorp Field box office for any 2024 regular season game. Please hold onto your tickets and check our website and social media channels for updates.

The Clinton LumberKings organization is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. We encourage fans to stay safe during the storm and follow any safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you at NelsonCorp Field soon!

