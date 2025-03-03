NOLA Gold Rugby Faces Setback Against Utah Warriors

March 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release









NOLA Gold vs. the Utah Warriors

(NOLA Gold) NOLA Gold vs. the Utah Warriors(NOLA Gold)

NOLA Gold Rugby's unbeaten streak against the Utah Warriors came to an end on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as they suffered their first-ever defeat at the hands of the Warriors, with a final score of 55-21.

The match began with NOLA Gold opening the scoring through a penalty kick from Luke Carty, putting them ahead 3-0. However, Utah quickly capitalized on a penalty try, taking a 7-3 lead. The Warriors extended their advantage with a try, making it 14-3. NOLA Gold responded with Ed Fidow crossing the try line, narrowing the gap to 14-8. A penalty kick from Carty brought the Gold within reach at 14-11, but Utah answered shortly after, pushing the score to 21-11 as the teams entered halftime.

The second half began with a penalty kick from Carty, bringing the score to 21-14. However, Utah responded quickly with two tries and a penalty kick, extending their lead to 38-14. Despite a strong push from NOLA Gold, with Malcolm May crossing the line for a try and Carty converting, bringing the score to 38-21, it was too late. Utah capitalized on the Gold's struggles, scoring three more tries to finish the match with a commanding 55-21 victory.

The Gold will have a bye week in Week 4 before focusing on their upcoming away game against the Free Jacks on March 15th at 1:00 p.m. After that, they will return home to the Shrine on Airline. Their next home match will be against RFC Los Angeles on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM, followed by a match with the Chicago Hounds on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Don't miss out on the action-get your tickets now and cheer on NOLA GOLD at their next home match on March 22!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 3, 2025

NOLA Gold Rugby Faces Setback Against Utah Warriors - NOLA Gold

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.