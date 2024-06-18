NOLA Gold Dominates Los Angeles, Eyes On Home Playoff Game in Historic Season

June 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Following a commanding performance on Sunday, NOLA Gold clinched a pivotal 38-21 victory over Los Angeles, effectively eliminating them from playoff contention and securing a historic first playoff appearance for the team. With six electrifying tries, NOLA Gold showcased their offensive prowess on the road keeping them in the win column.

The victory propels NOLA Gold closer to hosting a playoff game at home in New Orleans, adding to the excitement of their remarkable season. Fans have eagerly supported the team throughout their journey, and anticipation is high as they prepare for their final regular-season match at the Shrine on Airline.

On Saturday, June 22nd, at 5PM, NOLA Gold will face off against the defending Major League Rugby Champions, the New England Free Jacks. Their last encounter was a closely contested affair, with the Free Jacks narrowly edging out a 27-21 victory. The upcoming match promises to be another intense battle, setting the stage for playoff-level competition and providing a glimpse into what lies ahead in the postseason.

Fans attending the match can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, with NOLA Gold players donning the 2024 City theme Becky Fos auction jerseys, available for bidding during the match. Live music by Petty Betty during halftime and a post-match party on the field will add to the festivities.

