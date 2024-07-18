Noah Thein Ties Game in Second Inning, Pistol Shrimp Hit Parade Lead to Win

July 18, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







CLINTON, Iowa - The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (11-6) triumphed over the Clinton LumberKings (8-6) with a final score of 8-4.

Noah Thien had the biggest hit of the night for the LumberKings with a two-RBI single to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second.

The Pistol Shrimp's offense was firing on all cylinders, led by Tyler Dorsch, who went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI, raising his season average to .327. Makana Olaso also had a significant impact at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Will Ashley contributed with a home run, driving in two runs, while Louis Perona and Pambos Nicoloudes each added an RBI.

On the mound, Joseph Martin (3-0) delivered a strong performance for the Pistol Shrimp, earning the win with five innings of one-hit ball, allowing two unearned runs and striking out eight. Jeffrey Behrends and Daniel Castro provided solid relief, combining for four innings and allowing just two earned runs while striking out four. Despite a commendable effort from the Clinton LumberKings, including Noah Thein's two RBIs, they struggled to overcome the Pistol Shrimp's early lead and consistent offensive pressure.

The Pistol Shrimp set the tone early, with Louis Perona singling to drive in Tyler Dorsch in the first inning. Will Ashley added to the lead with a solo home run in the second. The LumberKings responded in the bottom of the second, scoring two unearned runs on a single by Noah Thein. However, the Pistol Shrimp continued to extend their lead, with key hits from Pambos Nicoloudes, Will Ashley, and Tyler Dorsch, ultimately scoring eight runs on 13 hits.

Clinton's pitching struggled to contain the Pistol Shrimp's offense.

Starter Owen Coffman (1-3) took the loss, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits over 5.1 innings. Elijah Green and Ian Dittmer provided some relief but could not prevent the Pistol Shrimp from adding to their lead. Despite the loss, the LumberKings turned a couple of double plays and showed flashes of solid defense.

The Clinton LumberKings play a doubleheader on the road on Thursday against the Alton River Dragons. Game one (made up from July 14), the LumberKings will play as the home team. Both games will be seven innings. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from July 18, 2024

Noah Thein Ties Game in Second Inning, Pistol Shrimp Hit Parade Lead to Win - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.