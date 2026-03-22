No Sunday Scaries Here
Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
A star-studded Sunday night!
@SanDiegoFC vs. @realsaltlake at 7:00pm ET to wrap up your weekend! Don't miss a moment of Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire on Apple TV.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026
- Minnesota United Earns Point in Scoreless Draw against Seattle Sounders FC - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte Added to U.S. Men's National Team Roster for March FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- 10-man Orange and Blue earn dramatic come-from-behind win Sunday - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory at New York City FC - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Pulls past New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Sign T2 Midfielder Eric Izoita to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
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