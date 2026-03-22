No Sunday Scaries Here

Published on March 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







A star-studded Sunday night!

@SanDiegoFC vs. @realsaltlake at 7:00pm ET to wrap up your weekend! Don't miss a moment of Sunday Night Soccer pres. by @continentaltire on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2026

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