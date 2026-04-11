No. 2 Greensboro Swarm Top No. 3 Stockton Kings to Win FIRST G LEAGUE TITLE
Published on April 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Greensboro Swarm Crowned NBA G League Champions, Defeat Stockton Kings, 119-104 - Greensboro Swarm
- Stockton Kings' Title Run Ends with Finals Loss to Greensboro Swarm - Stockton Kings
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