NLL WIRED: Head Coach MacRae (Ottawa) and Head Coach Quinlan (Sask)

Published on December 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Head Coaches Dan MacRae (Ottawa) and Jimmy Quinlan (Sask) were mic'd up for a Week 3 match up as Saskatchewan visits Ottawa







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 19, 2025

FireWolves Seeking Big Performance at Home against Vancouver Warriors - Oshawa FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.