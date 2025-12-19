NLL Ottawa Black Bears

NLL WIRED: Head Coach MacRae (Ottawa) and Head Coach Quinlan (Sask)

Published on December 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video


Head Coaches Dan MacRae (Ottawa) and Jimmy Quinlan (Sask) were mic'd up for a Week 3 match up as Saskatchewan visits Ottawa

