NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

NLL Finals: Game 1: Thunderbirds vs Rock

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


The Toronto Rock defeat the Halifax Thunderbirds in Game 1 of the NLL Finals. For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2026


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