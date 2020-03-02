NJ Jackals Sign Can-Am League Player of the Year Alfredo Marte to Contract Extension

Little Falls, NJ - The 2019 Can-Am League Champion New Jersey Jackals announce signing Can-Am League Player of The Year Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. The all-star outfielder is the third Jackal in franchise history to win the honor, joining Art Charles (2016) and Nick Giarraputo (2012) in this historic club.

"Alfredo is one of the best signings I've ever had. He's a great example for what being a professional is for everyone else in the clubhouse," New Jersey Jackals manager Brooks Carey said. "The season he had speaks for itself. When you play every inning of every game in a season that speaks volumes to the type of person and player he is. We appreciate his loyalty to the Jackals organization."

A 30-year-old native from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Marte authored a career year with a .311 batting average, 16 homers and 86 RBIs. Along with tying for first in home runs (16), he led the Can-Am League in numerous offensive categories including RBIs (88), doubles (29), total bases (186) and extra-base hits (45). In addition to owning the league's third-longest on-base streak (June 19-July 21: 28 games, .369 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBIs), he finished among the circuit's leaders in hits (109, T-2nd), runs (66, 3rd), slugging percentage (.531, 4th) and at-bats (350, 4th). Marte was also named the Can-Am League Batter of the Week four times, tying him with Quebec Capitales third baseman Eddie Lantigua for the record that he set in 2005.

While lighting up the league leader boards, he led the Jackals in all the aforementioned offensive categories along with walks (44), multi-hit games (34) and multi-RBI games (21). Marte was also one of the club's most clutch hitters as evidenced by his thriving when the bases were loaded (.462, 1 HR, 19 RBIs), with runners in scoring position (.306, 7 HR, 68 RBIs) and with runners in scoring position and two outs (.269, 1 HR, 22 RBIs). Furthermore, the Jackals were 33-14 when he drove in a run and 9-4 when he hit a homer. The Can-Am League Player of the Year helped propel the Jackals to its first-ever championship crown by batting .429 (6-14) with five RBIs against the 2018 defending champion Sussex County Miners in the Can-Am League Championship Series.

Marte is entering his 15th season of professional baseball, having played in the Arizona, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore and Philadelphia organizations. He spent parts of three seasons in the majors, appearing in 71 games with the Angels (2013-14) and the Diamondbacks (2015).

