Nitro Circus to Bring Explosive "You Got This" Tour to Southwest University Park Saturday

EL PASO - Nitro Circus will bring its explosive and action-packed "You Got This" tour to Southwest University Park tomorrow, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7 p.m. Gates for the general public open at 6 p.m. VIP Mic'd Up Live gates are at 4:30 p.m.

The all-ages show features freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, Scooter, and Skateboard athletes who brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world. Fans will watch as these athletes launch close to five stories into the air and fans will witness the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions never imagined could fly! With no roof there are no limits.

Tickets can be purchased at nitrocircus.com, southwestuniversitypark.com, or at the Southwest University Park Box off located at the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave. The box office will be open Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Visit NitroCircus.com or SouthwestUniversityPark.com for more information.

WHO: Nitro Circus "You Got This" Tour

WHAT: X-Games Athletes bringing show to Southwest University Park

WHEN: Saturday, October 23 | Nitro Circus' "You Got This" Tour: 7 p.m. | VIP Gates: 4:30 p.m. | General Public Gates: 6 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest University Park

INFORMATION: Tickets are on sale now at the Southwest University Park Box Office on online at NitroCircus.com and SouthwestUniversityPark.com.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour.

Created in 2010, Nitro Circus has since travelled across the planet, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 25 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

