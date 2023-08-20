Ninth Inning Collapse Sees Tigers Take Home the Win

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (29-19, 64-49) and the Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-17, 57-56) for the final game of a six-game series at LECOM Park on a rain-soaked Sunday afternoon on the Suncoast. Lakeland pummeled the Bradenton bullpen in the ninth, scoring six runs on the way to a 6-0 victory.

Marauders starter Paul Skenes put on a show for those in attendance as he struck out a pair over two scoreless innings of work. Skenes has racked up three punchouts and has allowed just one earned base runner in three innings with the Marauders.

The two sides pitching staffs slugged it out in the game's first eight innings, with Bradenton being held hitless until the sixth. The combined efforts of Luis Peralta, Darvin Garcia, and Jaden Woods out of the pen for the Young Bucs kept the Tigers off the board in innings 3-8 thanks to solid strikeout pitching and outstanding defense backing them up on more than one occasion.

The Marauders' best run-scoring chance came in third with the bases loaded and two outs, but as was the game's theme, Bradenton could not find a base hit when needed.

With the contest scoreless entering the ninth inning, the Marauders brought saves leader Elijah Birdsong onto the mound. Lakeland doubled back to back to start the inning to go up 1-0, and they didn't stop there.

After an RBI single to make it 2-0, the Tigers loaded the bases and then put the game to bed with a grand slam off the bat of Abel Bastidas to make it 6-0 going to the bottom of the ninth.

Bradenton was set down in order on less than ten pitches in the ninth as the visitors sealed a 6-0 victory.

The Marauders are next in action on Tuesday night as they kick off a six-game road trip in Jupiter.

