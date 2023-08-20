Late Surge Paused by Weather in 10-5 Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - With rain ending the game in the seventh inning for the second straight day, the Clearwater Threshers (74-39, 30-18) dropped the series finale 10-5 against the Dunedin Blue Jays (53-61, 21-27) in a shortened game on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers travel to Lakeland to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays scored three times in the first inning on an error and two RBI singles to take a 3-0 lead. A two-out RBI single by Glenn Santiago in the third extended the Dunedin lead to 4-0.

Jordan Dissin stroked the first pitch thrown by Blue Jays reliever Rafael Ohashi into right field to lead off the fourth inning with a single, advancing to second when Jordan Viars was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a groundout. Troy Schreffler hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Dissin to open the scoring for the Threshers. William Bergolla then drove in Viars from second base to make it 4-2 before he was thrown out trying to stretch his RBI single into a double.

Dunedin responded with four runs on five hits in the fifth to bring their advantage up to 8-2. Ricardo Rosario got a run back with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-3. The Blue Jays added two runs but left the bases loaded in the seventh to take their largest lead of the game at 10-3.

Schreffler singled on the first pitch of the seventh and moved to second when Bergolla drew a walk. Both batters moved up one base on a groundout and tagged on a sacrifice fly by Felix Reyes to right field. Bergolla went to third on the sacrifice, and Schreffler from third base. Rosario drove in Bergolla on a single to cut the lead down to 10-5 before the rain delay began at the end of the seventh inning. The game was called due to wet grounds after seven innings for the second-straight day, with the Threshers dropping the final game of the series 10-5.

Eiberson Castellano allowed four runs on five hits in 3.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Jaydenn Estanista surrendered four runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work. Nathan Karaffa let up two runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2.1 innings. Yoniel Ramirez faced one batter and retired him on a flyout to get the last out of the seventh.

Castellano tied his season-high with 3.0 innings pitched for the fourth time in 2023...Heredia has reached in all five games he has played with the Threshers...Rosario has three of his six homers against Dunedin this season...Reyes took sole possession of the Threshers RBI lead with his 61st RBI of the year...Clearwater and Dunedin split two of four series this season, one at each park...The Threshers travel to Lakeland for a six-game road trip against the Flying Tigers beginning on Tuesday, August 22... First pitch is at 6:30 pm... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

