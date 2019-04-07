Nine-Run Comeback Completes Four-Game Sweep

April 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





LANCASTER, CA. - Joe Rizzo completed the Modesto Nuts' nine-run comeback over the Lancaster JetHawks in a 10-9 win on Sunday afternoon at The Hangar.

In the second inning, the JetHawks (0-4) hung a nine spot on Nuts (4-0) starter Nick Wells .

That turned out to be the only offense allowed by the Nuts' staff. The bullpen worked 7.1 scoreless innings to allow the Nuts to complete an improbable comeback.

Cal Raleigh start the comeback march in the top of the third inning with a two-out flair single to drive in Connor Kopach .

In the fifth, the Nuts found their power stroke. Ariel Sandoval launched a two-run homer. Gareth Morgan mashed a two-run shot in the sixth. Luis Liberato brought the Nuts within two runs with another two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Nuts completed the comeback in the eighth inning with the help of some wildness from the JetHawks bullpen. Three walks, two issued by Hunter Williams (L, 0-1), loaded the bases for Joe Rizzo. Rizzo lifted a shallow pop into center field. Matt Hearn could not make a sliding catch. With two outs, all three baserunners took off on contact. The first two runners scored easily. Hearn whiffed trying to pick up the ball giving Cal Raleigh enough time to score from first.

Jake Haberer (W, 2-0) worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Joey Gerber (S, 1/1) tossed around a leadoff single in the ninth to give the Nuts the 10-9 victory.

The Nuts start a three-game series at Inland Empire on Monday night. First pitch against the 66ers is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.