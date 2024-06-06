Nicholas Simmonds Earns Call-Up to Jamaica U20 National Team Training Camp in Mexico

June 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to share that forward Nicholas Simmonds has earned a call-up to Jamaica's U20 National Team training camp in Mexico ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Men's U20 Championship Qualifiers kicking off in July.

During the training camp held in Mexico, the Jamaica U20s will face Guatemala on Saturday, June 8, and Mexico on Monday, June 10.

Simmonds has played 226 minutes in eight appearances for the Kickers including three starts across all competitions. The 17-year-old started and led the forward line in the Kickers' Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round match against USL Championship club, Loudoun United.

In the 2024 USL Academy League season opener on June 1 at City Stadium, Simmonds netted two goals - an equalizer and the game winner - in the Kickers U20s' 2-1 victory over Wake FC.

Simmonds rejoins the Jamaica U-20 camp after earning a call-up for the CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifiers back in February 2024. Simmonds recorded his first international goal against Grenada - the eventual game-winner - and assisted Jamaica's second goal in the 2-0 win. Jamaica went on to top their group with additional wins over Martinique and Bermuda.

He was previously called up to Jamaica's U17 squad in 2023 as the team competed to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

