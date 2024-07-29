Niagara IceDogs Summer Fan Fest 1 Month Away
July 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
We are hosting our IceDogs Summer Fan Fest Saturday August 24th from 10am-1pm. Like last year, the event will be at the Meridian Centre parking lot and will be free admission!
There's no better way to celebrate and get ready for the Dogs to return to action than gathering with family, friends and fans alike at the Meridian Centre for a kickoff event filled with food, music, games, vendors, and more. Join us in bringing the hockey spirit back to St. Catharines as we gear up for training camp!
What To Expect at Fan Fest:
Player meet and greet + autographs (Players to be announced at a later date)
Live music by Blake Halladay
Affordable food and snacks provided by Meridian Centre
Private season ticket holder section (More details to be provided to STH's)
Niagara Inflatables Bouncy Castle
Free Season Ticket Raffle
Games: Cornhole, shoot to win, sidewalk chalk, kids colouring pages
Mascots: Bones, Dunkin and Jacques
Hot Dog eating contest sponsored by NoFrills Niagara (More details to follow)
IceDogs partners set up with chances to win prizes/products
Humane Society of Greater Niagara adoption trailer
Crimestoppers Niagara 50/50
Country 89 music set up and booth
Goodwill donation booth
IceDogs retail sale
ServiceMaster Restore fire truck
St. Catharines fire truck
We hope to see you all there as we ramp up towards the start of the season!
Go Dogs Go!
