Niagara IceDogs Summer Fan Fest 1 Month Away

July 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







We are hosting our IceDogs Summer Fan Fest Saturday August 24th from 10am-1pm. Like last year, the event will be at the Meridian Centre parking lot and will be free admission!

There's no better way to celebrate and get ready for the Dogs to return to action than gathering with family, friends and fans alike at the Meridian Centre for a kickoff event filled with food, music, games, vendors, and more. Join us in bringing the hockey spirit back to St. Catharines as we gear up for training camp!

What To Expect at Fan Fest:

Player meet and greet + autographs (Players to be announced at a later date)

Live music by Blake Halladay

Affordable food and snacks provided by Meridian Centre

Private season ticket holder section (More details to be provided to STH's)

Niagara Inflatables Bouncy Castle

Free Season Ticket Raffle

Games: Cornhole, shoot to win, sidewalk chalk, kids colouring pages

Mascots: Bones, Dunkin and Jacques

Hot Dog eating contest sponsored by NoFrills Niagara (More details to follow)

IceDogs partners set up with chances to win prizes/products

Humane Society of Greater Niagara adoption trailer

Crimestoppers Niagara 50/50

Country 89 music set up and booth

Goodwill donation booth

IceDogs retail sale

ServiceMaster Restore fire truck

St. Catharines fire truck

We hope to see you all there as we ramp up towards the start of the season!

Go Dogs Go!

