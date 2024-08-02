Niagara IceDogs Offer Benchwarmers Experience

August 2, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Are you looking for an opportunity to give your hokey team the experience of a lifetime? Then look no further than the Niagara IceDogs Benchwarmers package!

Sign up today and your team will have the chance to experience warmups like the pros: right from the IceDogs bench. Get up close and personal with IceDogs stars, high five the guys as they come out onto the ice, and enjoy the game that follows with this incredible opportunity!

Spots are limited and are booking up fast, so make sure to get your date before they're all gone. To book or to get more information, contact Elijah DiDomenico at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net or by phone at 905-687-3641 ext. 226.

