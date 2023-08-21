Neyfy Castillo Powers his Way to Texas League Player of the Week

Amarillo, Texas - Earlier today, Minor League Baseball named Sod Poodles outfielder Neyfy Castillo Texas League Player of the Week for August 14-20. The outfielder went 11-for-23 (.478) with four home runs, two doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, and drew two walks against the Arkansas Travelers at HODGETOWN.

Castillo not only led the Texas League in home runs, SLG (1.174), OPS (1.694), XBH (7), total bases (27), and RBI, but was tied for first in all Minor League Baseball in home runs, XBH, and runs scored. He also led all MiLB in total bases and RBI for the week. His SLG and OPS were second among all qualified minor leaguers.

His week got started with the second grand slam of his career on Tuesday, August 15, and then followed it up with a four-hit night on Wednesday, August 16. His four hits set a new career-high for hits in a single game and included the first multi-HR game of his career.

Castillo was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 2, 2017, out of the Dominican Republic as an international free agent. This is the first weekly award by Minor League Baseball of his career.

Castillo joins Bryce Jarvis, Chad Patrick, Caleb Roberts, and Ryan Bliss as Sod Poodles who have earned Texas League honors so far this season. Jarvis was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on April 23 with Patrick being named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 22-28. Roberts is the only other position player to win Texas League Player of the Week, doing so for August 26-July 2. Bliss was named the league's Player of the Month for both April and May.

The Sod Poodles will begin a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions in San Antonio starting on Tuesday, August 22. The team will then return home for a series against the Midland RockHounds at HODGETOWN on August 29th.

