Naturals Take Series with 5-2 Win on Sunday

August 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Diego Hernandez led the Naturals with two hits and two RBI while Mason Barnett threw 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out six in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (23, 52-61) 5-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks () on Saturday at Whataburger Field. The Naturals return home to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday for a 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

Barnett made another strong start for the Naturals, his second of the week, trading zeroes with Corpus Christi starter Rhett Kouba who also went 5.0 innings.

Even after the starters departed, Noah Murdock threw a scoreless sixth for the Naturals before NWA finally scratched two runs across in the seventh.

Brad Keller was on an MLB rehab from the Royals and entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a two-run homer to settle the score at two.

It didn't take long for NWA to jump back out in front. In the top of the eighth with the bases loaded, Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice that scored all three runners, giving the Naturals a 5-3 lead. TJ Sikkema and Anderson Pauling combined to hold the Hooks scoreless over the final two innings of the game, getting NWA to their fourth win of the week.

Following the off-day on Monday, the Naturals begin the last long homestand of the season at Arvest Ballpark. The 12-game homestand starts with six games against the Double-A Affiliate of the Loa Angeles Dodgers, the Tulsa Drillers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT with RH Chandler Champlain scheduled to start for the Naturals.

Tickets for all 19 remaining home games are available at the Arvest Ballpark box office during operating hours or by visiting www.nwanaturals.com.

Fans can catch all the action as the Naturals continue their pursuit for a playoff berth by tuning into the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live app, MiLB.TV, nwanaturals.com, or on the MiLB first pitch app.

