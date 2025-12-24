NextGen, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord: Niko Myroniuk
Published on December 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC YouTube Video
The fourth and final member of the CPL NextGen class of 2025, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord is Cavalry FC's Niko Myroniuk
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from December 24, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Cavalry FC Announces End of Season Roster Updates
- Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Marco Carducci
- Cavalry FC Selects Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene and Luc Ihama in 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft Presented by Degree
- Cavalry FC Midfielder Sergio Camargo Nominated for 2025 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year
- Cavalry FC Advances to 2025 Canadian Premier League Final