NextGen, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord: Christian Greco-Taylor

Published on December 23, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

The next member of the CPL NextGen class of 2025, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord is Pacific FC's Christian Greco-Taylor

