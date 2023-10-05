NextFightUp 'Boxing's Rising Stars' Weigh in Friday, Fights Set for Saturday Night

October 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Boxing's Rising Stars, a collaboration of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with NextFightUp, is set for the event weigh in on Friday, October 6 prior to the fights on Saturday, October 7 at Constellation Field.

Weigh ins will take place in the Regions Bank Club beginning at 12 pm on Friday and will run until approximately 2 pm. Media may enter through the Regions Bank Ticket Office, located behind home plate at Constellation Field.

The event showcases rising talent in the boxing world, bringing together some of the most determined Texas fighters. Among the standout fighters scheduled to compete are Ephraim Bui from Sugar Land, Carlos Nava of Pasadena, Christian Foley from Bryan, Esteban Noyola from Conroe, Raphael Igbokwe from Houston and many more rising talents from the Lone Star State.

Tickets for "Boxing's Rising Stars," can be purchased online here, at SLSpaceCowboys.com and are also available for purchase at the Regions Bank Box Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours. General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 on the night of the event, and parking at Constellation Field will be $15 in advance or $20 day of. Ring side tickets are also available for purchase to be as close to the action as possible.

