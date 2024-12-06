New York Sirens Announce Roster Updates

December 6, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of defender Olivia Knowles to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

"How could we not be thrilled to welcome another former team captain to the New York Sirens family," said Pascal Daoust, Sirens General Manager. "Beyond her leadership, Olivia brings invaluable experience along with a physical and efficient style of play - essential qualities to compete at the highest level the PWHL has reached."

Knowles, who began the season on the Toronto Sceptres' Reserve Player list, appeared in 20 PWHL games for Toronto during the inaugural season, notching one assist. A native of Campbell River, BC, the 25-year-old spent her NCAA career at the University of Minnesota, where she was a team captain during her fifth and final year with the Gophers. Upon graduation, she played the 2022-23 season as a member of the PHF's Minnesota Whitecaps.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have placed defender Ella Shelton on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to a lower-body injury sustained on Dec. 1 against Minnesota.

