Minnesota's Maggie Flaherty suspended for two games

December 6, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after a league-initiated review with the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Minnesota Frost defender Maggie Flaherty has been suspended for two games.

The incident occurred at 17:59 of the second period in Minnesota's game against Boston on Dec. 4. Flaherty was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on Boston's Alina Müller, following an automatic review by the on-ice officials and the PWHL Central Situation Room.

The Player Safety Committee has deemed this action to be unsafe and dangerous. Flaherty applied opposite directional force, extended her elbow high with no intention to play the puck, and made contact with the head of an opponent where such contact was avoidable. This is in violation of PWHL Rule 48.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

