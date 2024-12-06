PWHL Launches First-Ever Fantasy Camp, Bringing Fans Onto the Ice for an Unforgettable Experience

December 6, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will host its inaugural Fantasy Camp, an immersive event offering fans the unique opportunity to step into the life of a PWHL athlete. Taking place from Jan. 24-25, 2025, in Toronto, this exclusive camp will feature legendary hockey icons, elite PWHL athletes, and unforgettable on-and off-ice experiences.

During the two-day event, Fantasy Camp participants will hone their skills at Ford Performance Centre while playing alongside women's hockey legends, including Olympic Gold Medalists and World Champions Tessa Bonhomme, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, and Jayna Hefford.

Among other event highlights, on Friday, Jan. 24, participants will enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Toronto Sceptres' players and coaching staff. Select PWHL coaching staff will lead a skills session, as well.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 25, the legends will lead a second skills session followed by a game. After the morning skate, Fantasy Camp attendees will be guests at the Sceptres vs. New York Sirens game at Scotiabank Arena. A post-game exclusive All-Star After-Party will feature a Legends Panel, a live taping of the Jocks in Jills podcast, an awards ceremony, and a dinner with special guests. More itinerary details can be found HERE.

"Fantasy Camp is more than just hockey- it's an opportunity to live the dream, connect with the PWHL community, and create lifelong memories," said Hefford, who also serves as PWHL Sr. Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We're excited to bring this first-of-its-kind experience to women's hockey and celebrate with our most passionate supporters."

The Fantasy Camp is open to women aged 18 and older, with packages and add-on opportunities now available at thepwhl.com/fantasycamp. Participants who register by Sunday, Dec. 8, at midnight ET will receive an early bird rate. Each participant will receive their own jersey as part of the experience. Additionally, an exclusive guest option is available, allowing participants to bring a guest who can watch them play, attend the Scotiabank Arena game, and join the post-game all-star party.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.