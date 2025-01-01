New York City FC Loans Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli

January 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today New York City FC announces that it has loaned Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga through June 30, 2025 with St. Pauli having an option to extend the loan through the 2025/26 season based on certain conditions being met. Additionally, Sands has extended his contract with New York City FC through December 31, 2028.

Since returning to New York City at the start of the 2023 season, the midfielder made 67 appearances across all competitions providing four assists and notched his first goal for the club. This past season, Sands became the first homegrown player to join The Century Club after making 100 MLS appearances. In 2024, the American had a career high in assists and became the third homegrown to score a goal, as well as earning New York City FC Defensive MVP accolades.

"We are really pleased for James that he has earned this opportunity to play for a fantastic club in the Bundesliga," said Sporting Director David Lee. "When James returned from his loan at Rangers in 2023, he was always clear that in the future he wanted the opportunity to return to Europe and we agreed that we would be supportive of those ambitions at the right time. This is an incredible opportunity for James to play in one of the top five European leagues.

"James has been an incredible professional since he first signed with the club in 2017, and his development and career so far should be an inspiration to all the players in our academy. James had a huge impact in helping the team return to the playoffs in 2024, in addition to reaching his milestone 100th appearance and deservedly winning the club's Defensive MVP award. While we will miss James on-and-off the field during the loan period, we are excited to closely follow his career in Europe and wish him all the best for the remainder of the Bundesliga season."

Sands became the club's first homegrown signing in 2017 and made 76 appearances and provided one assist, all culminating in helping the club secure its first MLS Cup in 2021. In the offseason, Sands was loaned to Scottish side Rangers Glasgow where the midfielder made 41 appearances and contributed a goal in all competitions. Sands won the 2022 Scottish Cup and featured in the 2021 Europa League final, as well as UEFA Champions League group play prior to returning to New York City in 2023.

"New York City is home, I would like to thank everyone at the club for welcoming me back and aiding my progression," said Midfielder James Sands. "After two years in New York, I feel like it's the right time to make a move back to Europe, and very much looking forward to testing myself and experiencing a new league. I wish my teammates and the club all the best of luck in the upcoming season."

Transaction: New York City FC loan Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli through June 30, 2025, with St. Pauli having an option to extend the loan through the 2025/26 season based on certain conditions being met. Additionally, Sands has extended his contract with New York City FC through December 31, 2028.

