New Video Board Debuts at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in 2023

(Bismarck, ND) - Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) is installing a new video board at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field for the 2023 baseball season.

The LED display on the new video board is 24' high and 43.2' wide making it nearly four times the size of the current display.

The new video board is made possible through BRPD's successful application to the 2022 Park District Facility Renovation Grant, a matching grant provided by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department to upgrade current, outdoor parks and recreation facilities.

"Bismarck Parks and Recreation District appreciates the state's support for the grant program that helped fund this project to enhance the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark," said BRPD Executive Director, Kevin Klipfel. "The new video board will be a great addition to the facility that will be enjoyed by all ballpark users."

The Bismarck Larks are eager to use the new video board to enhance the overall fan and player experience.

"The Larks are extremely grateful to Bismarck Parks and Recreation for their continual enhancement of Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field," said Larks Owner/CEO, John Bollinger. "We've received a lot of fan feedback that the current video board was hard to see and this new board not only fixes that, but will allow our team and other user groups to take the player and fan experience to a whole new level."

The new video display is capable of variable content zoning, meaning it can show one large image or multiple different zones of content including live video, statistics, and graphics. That means fans will be able to see themselves on the big screen between innings, watch instant replay, and view a variety of player statistics to get them more into the game.

Bismarck Municipal Ballpark's scoreboard will also be replaced with the existing scoreboard repurposed at Aaron Haaland Memorial Baseball Field.

The best way to secure tickets to a Larks game and see the new video board in action is by purchasing a Family Flock Membership. Family Flock Members receive the best box seats, three innings of free food and drinks, a jersey and hat, and exclusive benefits at year-round events. Memberships start at just $108 for four games.

Flock Memberships are over 88 percent sold out for the upcoming season. You can purchase a Flock Membership here: northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/ticket-options/familymemberships/

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

