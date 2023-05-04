New to Northwestern Medicine Field: Food

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars are introducing a variety of new things around beautiful Northwestern Medicine field in advance of the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Cougars will introduce a variety of new food items and a new food truck, located at the Wannemakers Patio on the first base side of the concourse. The new Lodi Tap House Food Truck will feature new smash burger options and pulled pork.

In addition to the food truck, the Cougars have also announced a new partnership with Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream. Throughout the season, Ben and Jerry's will rotate eight different flavors of ice cream. In addition to all the fun flavors, there is also a new ice cream sundae called the Annie's Mini Vermonster Sundae which features six scoops of ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, M&M's, sprinkles, Oreos and a waffle cone crunch. Ben and Jerry's will be located on the first base side near the food truck patio.

On the first base side, the Cougars are adding Mama Lee's Gourmet Cheese and Caramel Popcorn to the Sweet Spot. For the fans that are looking for a hearty sandwich, the O.M.G. fits the bill. This unique item is a Nashville Hot Chicken Nacho Sandwich stacked with a Bacon Cheese Fry Burger, topped with a Bratwurst with peppers and onions, surrounded by a Nacho Grande.

In the Craft Beer Cave, the popular Cougars 108 Double Stitch Ale will be upgraded to 16 oz cans. The selection of craft beers will also expand with different beers from a variety of local breweries.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

