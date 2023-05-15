New Promotions Coming to the Larks in 2023

(Bismarck, ND) - Crazy promotions are nothing new at Larks games and there are even more to look forward to in 2023 for all ages.

A new sponsor in 2023, Prairie Knights has a prize wheel for anyone 21+ to spin at the ballpark. You could win food & beverage credit, room credit, free slot play, or even free tickets to an upcoming concert this summer and fall.

For the younger crowd, you'll find a new addition to the CHI St. Alexius Family Fun Zone on Thursdays this summer. The whiffle ball field will turn into a laser tag paradise as Blast ND Laser Tag will be hosting laser tag games at the ballpark. You could even have your group come before a game and play a private one-hour game of laser tag.

For hosts, Joe Zollo will continue to sport the yellow and black overalls but he will be joined throughout the season by some big-name guest hosts. Former WWE Ring Announcer Greg "Hamilton" Hutson will join the show on June 9 for WWE Night. 50 Dates 50 States star Matthew Wurnig will be back at the ballpark for two games on July 27 & 28 and his sister Kaitlyn, the original Larks On Field Host, will be back on August 3 & 4.

"Excited is an understatement," says Larks Director of Entertainment Joe Zollo. "The fun stuff throughout the ballpark for fans is going to add to the theme park atmosphere and I feel honored to have these guest hosts alongside me throughout the season."

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies. Single-game tickets are on sale now. For purchasing tickets and information about all upcoming Larks games and events throughout the summer, head to larksbaseball.com.

