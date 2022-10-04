New Playing Surface Being Installed at Dickey-Stephens Park

On Monday, October 3, Dickey-Stephens Park began the installment of a brand new playing surface. The new field will replace the original that has been in use from the ballpark's opening in April of 2007 through the end of the just completed 2022 season.

4MOST Sport Group was hired as the consulting firm for the new playing field. 4MOST Sport Group will be handling the planning, supply-chain management, construction observation and quality insurance for this project. The grass, dirt, warning track and pitcher's mound is set to be replaced in the coming weeks.

Sod Solutions Professionals is working with their partner farm, Tri-Turf Sod in Paris, TN, to supply Northbridge Bermudagrass for the field. Tri-Turf Sod specializes in sod installations for athletic fields and golf courses.

Northbridge Bermudagrass has a fine texture, improved cold tolerance, early spring green-up and extreme sod strength. It is used on several professional and collegiate fields including for the Kansas City Royals in MLB, Mississippi State baseball in the SEC and the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders of the NFL.

The skinned portions of the infield will consist of DuraEdge Engineered Soils. They are played on by 25 Major League Baseball teams, over 100 minor league teams and over 100 division one college baseball teams.

