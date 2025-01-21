New Official Hot Dog of the Timber Rattlers Is FAMOUS....Nathan's Famous

January 21, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs will be available at all events held at Neuroscience Group Field starting this year as the new official hot dog of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs are a premium all-beef hot dog. Fans can get their Nathan's at all four concession stands and the two "Grab N' Go" locations on the concourse.

"We are excited to provide our fans with the quality and well-recognized product that Nathan's Famous has to offer," said Kyle Fargen, Timber Rattlers Corporate Partnership Manager. "We look forward hosting you out at the ballpark to enjoy a Nathan's Famous Hot-dog with an ice-cold refreshment at Neuroscience Group Field."

Nathan's will be part of the popular Bang for Your Buck Nights at the ballpark. Sixteen-ounce Pepsi products, 16-ounce taps of domestic beers, and Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs are available for $2 during every Tuesday night home game during the 2025 season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

