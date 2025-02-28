New March Hours Announced for the Naturals Team Store and the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - With Opening Day approaching, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce new hours in March for the Naturals Team Store and the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office.

Starting on March 3rd, the Naturals Team Store and the Arvest Ballpark Box Office, both located at Arvest Ballpark, will be open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. as well as these four Saturdays in March from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.: March 8th; March 15th; March 22nd; and March 29th.

The Naturals Team Store is the only one-stop shop for Naturals merchandise as they have a wide assortment of caps, hoodies, shirts, novelty items, and more. Fans that spend over $40 in the Naturals Team Store at any of those four Saturday dates in March will receive a voucher for four FREE flex tickets to an April home game. All four of the tickets must be redeemed for the same game in April.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office, which is located right next to the Team Store, will also be open for fans to purchase discounted ticket packages as well as single game tickets to any of our 69 home games this season. Fans with flex packs can also start to redeem their vouchers in March for future home games.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season on the road in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th.

