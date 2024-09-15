New Jersey Wins in Shootout

The New Jersey Titans earned a weekend split, as they overcame a two goal deficit to force overtime, before coming out ahead in the shootout to defeat the Rochester Jr Americans on Saturday night at the Rochester Ice Center.

The Titans again conceded the first goal of the game and headed into the first intermission trailing 1-0. More concerningly, New Jersey was outshot for the fourth consecutive period, this time by a 16-5 margin. Just over four minutes into the second period, the Jr Americans doubled their lead and appeared to be heading towards a weekend sweep. However, the Titans were able to turn things up offensively and begin the comeback. It was Alex Papaspyropoulos who blocked a shot at the New Jersey blue line that led to a bouncing puck the other way. Jack Roberts was able to poke it along for Ryan Friedman, who found Papaspyropoulos streaking towards the back post for his first goal in the NAHL since January 5th, as a member of the Amarillo Wranglers. Outshooting Rochester 13-12 in the middle frame, the Titans trailed by one heading into the third.

In the third period, New Jersey found the equalizer when defenseman Shawn Leary went bar down on a wrist shot from the blue line to tie the game 27 seconds into the final regulation period. Nikita Meshcheryakov was credited with the lone assist on Leary's first junior hockey goal. Leary's shot was one of only four shots on goal by the Titans in the period, as goaltender Austin McNicholas stood tall and kept the Titans within striking distance. Sixty minutes would prove to not be enough, and while both teams had three shots on goal in sudden death overtime, a shootout was required to find a winner.

In the shootout, New Jersey picked up goals from Logan Renkowski and Nikita Meshcheryakov, with the Russian's tally becoming the game winner when McNicholas shut the door on Rochester's final shooter. Bouncing back from yesterday's loss, the former Chilliwack Chief stopped 42 of 44 shots sent his way, and was named the third star of the game for his efforts. Leary was named the second star, while Meshcheryakov was named the first star with an assist and the shootout game winner.

With the victory, the Titans wrap up the first of four straight weekends on the road with a 1-1-0 record. They will take another long trip next weekend, when they head up to Lewiston, Maine, to meet the Nordiques for the first time this season.

