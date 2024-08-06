New Jersey Trades Wongus to Maine

August 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans today announced the trade of forward Ethan Wongus to the Maine Nordiques in exchange for a 2024 tender and a 2025 NAHL Draft pick.

The Edmonton, Alberta native joined the Titans ladder of development in 2020 as a member of the 16U team, where he recorded 26 points in 28 games. His play in the next season as a 17-year-old earned him his first NAHL call-up, making his debut on October 30th, 2021, and assisting on Rocco Testa-Basi's insurance marker in a 3-1 Titans victory over the Johnstown Tomahawks. He was called up again two weeks later on November 15th against the Jamestown Rebels, and opened the scoring in the first period to collect his first NAHL goal.

Joining the team full-time in the 2022-23 season, Wongus would go on to skate in 99 games over the next two seasons, becoming the 29th Titan to play in 100 games on April 2nd of this year, celebrating with a goal over the Philadelphia Rebels in a 5-1 win. The most recent season also marked the veteran's first league honors, as he was selected to represent the East Division at the Top Prospects Tournament, where he scored a pair of goals against the Midwest, including the game winner.

Now in his age-out season, Wongus joins a Maine Nordiques squad that finished in second place in the division, advancing as far as the Division Finals before getting eliminated by Maryland in 5 games.

"We want to thank Ethan for all of his work and time in New Jersey, said Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus on Tuesday morning. "Ethan is a long time New Jersey Titan, climbing the ranks through the midget program to the NAHL level. Ethan's passion and work ethic on the ice were big parts of our forward group the last two years. He is a great young man with a bright future in hockey. We wish him luck moving forward in Maine, and thank him and the entire Wongus family for their time as a Titan."

