Landry Schmuck Commits to Aurora University

August 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Springfield Jr. Blues News Release







Springfield, Illinois - The Springfield Jr. Blues, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are proud to announce that forward Landry Schmuck has committed to play hockey at Aurora University for the 2024-25 season.

Schmuck, a native of Huntsville, AL, played 88 games for the Jr. Blues over the past two seasons. He tallied 37 goals, including 17 last season, and 19 assists for 69 career points. Landry also played for the Aberdeen Wings and Oklahoma Warriors and played 166 NAHL games from 2021 - 2024.

Landry will play with Jr. Blues teammate Andrew Schultz at Aurora and becomes the sixth player from the Jr. Blues roster to commit to a college. He joins Zach Howard (Army), JJ Cataldo (Army), Dylan Glinski (Trine), Hadley Hudak (Lake Superior State), and Schultz (Aurora).

We want to wish Landry the best of luck in the future and thank him for everything he has done in the Springfield community on and off the ice.

