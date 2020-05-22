New Hours and Dining Options from the Sox =F0=9F=98=81

The Salem Red Sox Grill, presented by Carilion Clinic, is getting better by the week!

Friday: 12-8pm (Outdoor dining)

Saturday: 12-8pm (Outdoor dining)

Not only are our hours changing, but in accordance with state government regulations we will be allowing interested parties to enjoy their food in the ballpark!

In addition, we will be having a yard sale from 12-8pm on Saturday, with items priced at $1-10.

Thank You to our Partners!

As we continue to be unable to host baseball games at the beautiful Salem Memorial Ballpark, we are thankful to have the support of all of our corporate partners.

Member One Federal Credit Union recently won Platinum in The Roanoker's 'Best Of' Survey and just last week donated $1,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Since they're practicing social distancing right now, this was all done through their first ever virtual check presentation.

Roanoke Gas Company knows a lot of folks are keeping busy by working on home improvement projects. They'd like to remind you that striking a single line can cause injury, fines, and inconvenient outages. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants a call to 811.

The Perfect Gift For Any Special Sox Fan

As we face this current crisis, we realize it is difficult to celebrate all of life's special moments, especially when you can't leave your home. But, that doesn't mean we can't bring a bit of celebration to you! You will have the opportunity to put your special moment on our Video Board at Salem Memorial Ballpark!

Call our main line at 540-389-3333 for more information or to purchase for $25.

