New England Revolution II Sign Midfielder Joe Buck and Defender Keegan Hughes

January 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II signed midfielder Joe Buck and defender Keegan Hughes to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts ahead of the 2025 season.

Buck, 22, signs with his hometown club on a one-year professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026. An Arlington, Mass. native, Buck returns to New England after graduating from the club's Academy in 2021, becoming the 14th Revolution Academy product to enter the professional ranks via Revolution II.

Buck spent three seasons at Georgetown University, where he tallied four goals and five assists in 74 matches played for the Hoyas, including 42 starts. In his freshman season at Georgetown, the midfielder led his team to the 2021 BIG EAST Championship, scoring the game-winning goal in the 88th minute against Villanova in the semifinals. Later in the postseason, Buck converted the clinching penalty kick against West Virginia to send the Hoyas to the 2021 NCAA Men's Soccer College Cup semifinals, earning him a spot on the Big East All-Tournament Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Buck made his professional debut with Revolution II in 2021, posting two appearances, including one start. As the midfielder returns to New England, Buck will join his younger brother, Noel Buck, 19, who is entering his fourth season on the Revs' MLS roster as a Homegrown Player.

Hughes, 24, joins Revolution II for his second season in MLS NEXT Pro. Last year, he went on loan from the Columbus Crew to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC, where the center back made 29 league appearances and 25 starts. In the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Hughes helped lead his team to the Round of 16, starting all three matches with two 90-minute shifts.

Hughes began his professional career after signing a Homegrown contract with Columbus Crew on Jan. 11, 2023. The 2018 Crew Academy Player of the Year made his MLS debut on March 25, 2023, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute in a match against Atlanta United FC. Hughes also suited up for two appearances with the Crew in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup. For the remainder of the 2023 campaign, Hughes played in MLS NEXT Pro with Crew 2, registering one goal across nine appearances, all starts. In August 2023, the Heath, Ohio native was loaned to FC Tulsa of the USL Championship side for the remainder of the season, where he netted one goal in nine appearances under current Revolution Assistant Coach Blair Gavin.

Hughes enjoyed a distinguished four-year collegiate career at Stanford University from 2019-22, where the defender tallied eight goals and seven assists across 73 starts. A senior captain in 2022, Hughes and the Cardinal defense ranked first in the Pac-12 conference in shutouts, securing nine clean sheets during the regular season to help guide Stanford to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA College Cup tournament. His impressive collegiate career earned him numerous accolades, including recognition as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, First Team All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First Team, First Team Scholar All-American, and the National Scholar Player of the Year.

The pair will arrive in New England for Revolution II's sixth season, its fourth in MLS NEXT Pro, set to begin in Spring 2025. Visit the Revolution II home page for more details.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II signed midfielder Joe Buck and defender Keegan Hughes to MLS NEXT Pro contracts on Jan. 3, 2025.

JOE BUCK

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Dec. 10, 2002 (Boston, Mass.)

Hometown: Arlington, Mass.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

College: Georgetown University (2021-2023)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on Jan. 3, 2025.

KEEGAN HUGHES

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 22, 2000 (Newark, Ohio)

Hometown: Heath, Ohio

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

College: Stanford University (2019-2022)

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II as a free agent on Jan. 3, 2025.

